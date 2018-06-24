Deputies Investigate Homicide in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County sheriff deputies responded to a homicide call around 4 a.m. Sunday after a body was discovered in a home in South Sacramento near 47th Avenue.

A section of the 6300 block of Burns Way was taped off by law enforcement as they continued to investigate.

"Oh, I was coming home from church, go that way to my house and I just seen that," said Mark Tabarez.

One male victim was found deceased inside the home.

Law enforcement officials say that a call came in from a friend of the victim. The friend went to the home to check on the victim because he was not responding to calls.

"The caller indicated that he arrived at the location and found a friend inside a home, deceased," said Shaun Hampton, with the Sheriff's Department.

The condition of the victim and the interior of the home "led them to believe there was some suspicious circumstances surrounding this death," according to Hampton but officials are not saying what those circumstances are. There was significant damage to the home's garage door, however.

"I was surprised because I thought nobody lived there or it was for sale," Tabarez said.

Though neighbors thought the home was vacant, Sherry Kay told FOX40 she's heard other rumors.

"Word is it was a grow house. That's why you never saw nobody over there. That's why it looked vacant. They sneak in at night. There's a lot of them around here," Kay said.

Deputies could not confirm nor deny that rumor but say that there were two dogs found in the home.

"We can't find someone to take care of the animals. So Animal Control is taking custody of those animals for now until their owners or another family member can be located," said Hampton.

Currently, there is no known motive, no suspect and no arrest has been made.

The victim's identity will be released by the coroner's office once his next of kin have been notified.

Detectives have been knocking on doors in the area trying to learn more about the home.

Police are asking anyone will information to contact the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.