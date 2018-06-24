Firefighter Injured, Resident Burned as Fire Spreads to Two Rancho Cordova Homes

RANCHO CORDOVA — A fire spread through two Rancho Cordova homes Sunday.

Witnesses tell FOX40 the blaze on Danbury and Red Brook ways started outside one of the homes.

Dozens of fire personnel battled the fire and one firefighter sustained an ankle injury.

One resident was burned and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. At least four people were displaced.

A garage was badly damaged in the flames but the exact extent of the damage has not been reported by officials.

Now the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is looking into whether propane tanks on the properties played roles in the two-alarm fire.