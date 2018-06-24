LIVE BLOG: First Weekend of Summer Brings Wildfire Dangers to Northern California

As officials issued a Red Flag Warning for the first weekend of summer, fires began spreading through several counties in Northern California.
Residents have been ordered to evacuate and flames have already destroyed several homes and structures.
Officials are currently battling the following fires and ordered evacuations for the following areas. Up-to-date information can be found in our live blog near the bottom of the page.
Pawnee Fire
Cal Fire reports the Pawnee Fire in Lake County has already burned 13,500 acres and 22 structures. It is 25 percent contained.
At least 600 structures are being threatened by the blaze, which is located in the area off Pawnee and New Long Valley roads.
The entire Spring Valley community must evacuate and officials later extended the mandatory evacuation order. See our live blog updates for new evacuation information. New Long Valley and Old Long Valley roads are closed at Highway 20.
Evacuees can go to the shelter at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St. in Lower Lake.
Lane Fire
The Tehama County Lane Fire off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek has already spread to 3,829 acres and fire personnel report it is 65 percent contained as of Monday morning.
Evacuations are in effect for Ponderosa Sky Ranch, as well as Paynes Creek and Plum Creek roads. There is an evacuation center at Mineral Elementary School, which can be found at 38355 Scenic Ave. in Mineral.
Stoll Fire
About 268 acres have been burned by the Tehama County Stoll Fire, which is located off Stoll and Baker roads, just southwest of the Lane Fire. As of Sunday, the blaze was 95 percent contained but had already destroyed multiple residential and commercial structures.
Residents on Baker, Paskenta, Wilder and Stoll roads have been ordered to evacuate. They can head to the Red Bluff Community Center at 1500 South Jackson St. in Red Bluff.
The following Red Bluff roads are closed to traffic: Baker Road at Walbridge Street, Paskenta Road at Walnut Street and Walnut Street at Live Oak Road.
Flat Fire
The Flat Fire in Tuolumne County has burned 163 acres near Highway 49 in the community of Moccasin. It is 93 percent contained.
Highway 49 will remain closed through Sunday night.
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted and the American Red Cross shelter was closed for the night, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
Good morning from Spring Valley, where firefighters are getting ready for another day of battling the #PawneeFire. 🔥
Watch @FOX40 at 8:00 for my live report on how much progress crews have made and what support officials are offering evacuees today. pic.twitter.com/vBImJK6Nff
— Olivia DeGennaro (@OliviaDeGennaro) June 28, 2018
From the Lake County Sheriff’s Department:
Mandatory evacuation
orders related to the Pawnee Fire have been lifted for the Spring Valley
Community. All areas of Spring Valley, New Long Valley, and Old Long Valley
will be open at 4PM. Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for the
Double Eagle Ranch area. Road Closures will remain at Walker Ridge Road and
Hwy. 20 as well as Mule Skinner Road and Hwy. 20.
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,500 acres and 25% contained. Unified command: CAL FIRE, Lake County Sheriffs Office, US Forest Service, & Northshore Fire Protection District https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/D0kri7Y8iU
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#FlatFire [update] off Hwy 49 & Marshes Flat Rd, in the community of Moccasin (Tuolumne County) is now 163 acres & 93% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/DBkuXbOmy1
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 90% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/EceIh1IL9c
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#LaneFire [update] off Hwy 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County) is now 3,829 acres & 65% contained. https://t.co/03X0gsPXYu pic.twitter.com/zGLGfA1geM
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#CreekFire [update] off Clear Creek Rd & American Rd, west of Redding (Shasta County) is now 1,475 acres & 65% contained. https://t.co/Xs5H6xkQcV pic.twitter.com/uwdZWvO0W5
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#HorseFire [final] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) is now 100% contained at 80 acres. pic.twitter.com/q3JfcnEpwd
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 80% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/9kTmJezAOa
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,000 acres and 17% contained. Unified command: CAL FIRE, Lake County Sheriffs Office, US Forest Service, & Northshore Fire Protection. District https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/2R9SHjvrVr
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018
#PawneeFire evacuation notice for June, 26 2018 pic.twitter.com/G48CfxlfaJ
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#LaneFire [update] off Hwy 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County) is now 3,829 acres & 45% contained. https://t.co/03X0gsPXYu pic.twitter.com/I9KiswhhLT
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 75% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/fsOu5xFVkw
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 11,500 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/Fb9Jyq8J72
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#FlatFire [update] off Hwy 49 & Marshes Flat Rd, in the community of Moccasin (Tuolumne County) is now 163 acres & 70% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/qE8xq5KSbU
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#HorseFire [update] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) is now 80 acres & 95% contained. Increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping. pic.twitter.com/6VESsww9Vh
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#FlatFire [update] off Hwy 49 & Marshes Flat Rd, in the community of Moccasin (Tuolumne County) is now 163 acres & 65% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/taHd93CuTP
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 65% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/NEEVMTCvA2
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018
Newest numbers on Pawnee Fire in Lake County, CA: 10,500 acres burned. 5% containment. Homes have been destroyed. Sheriff is hoping evacuees from this weekend will be allowed home “by the end of the week.” #PawneeFire #LakeCounty #calfire @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Dc9M19QKfp
— Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 26, 2018
So while in Clearlake covering the #PawneeFire to our North East, another fire has started in town to our south, looks like near Redbud Park. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/guSAh3yhXn
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 26, 2018
Smoke from the #PawneeFire located in Lake County near Clear Lake is moving into a majority of Butte county. There is no active wildland fire in Butte County. pic.twitter.com/RGIqgKJFg4
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 25, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] There will be a community meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. in Clearlake Oaks. pic.twitter.com/WYCyRSegdS
— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) June 25, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] firefighters continue to defend the Spring Valley community (Lake County). Video from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OrxyXv9RZV
— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) June 25, 2018
Per the sheriff’s department: “All residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area are strongly advised to evacuate immediately. A shelter has been established at Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street in Lower Lake. The shelter will accept large and companion animals.”
Westerly winds are picking up this afternoon, causing additional growth to the #PawneeFire. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8wWkqT4pKh
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 25, 2018
Gov. Brown has declared a state of emergency in Lake County, where the Pawnee fire has burned 8,200 acres and at least 22 structures.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief tells us there are 2 DC 10s, 5 large air tankers ready to go to the #PawneeFire.
Yesterday crews dropped 100,000 gallons of retardant on the fire. Likely more will be used today @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/7tVcEtGNJc
— Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) June 25, 2018
#RomeroFire [final] off Hwy 152 & Lower Cottonwood, west of Los Banos (Merced County) is now 100% contained at 68 acres. pic.twitter.com/ktHGkskJ8w
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
#CreekFire [update] off Clear Creek Rd & American Rd, west of Redding (Shasta County) is now 1,300 acres & 30% contained. https://t.co/Xs5H6xkQcV pic.twitter.com/nw5O0Hx9yi
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
UPDATE: The #PawneeFire is now up to 8,200 acres burned with 0 containment. So far 12 structures have burned during the Lake County Fire. @FOX40
— Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) June 25, 2018
#LaneFire [update] off Hwy 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County) is now 3,000 acres & 20% contained. https://t.co/03X0gsPXYu pic.twitter.com/LYdcDT94of
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
The Lane Fire didn’t appear to spread any more overnight, which is good
#HorseFire [update] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) is now 80 acres & 80% contained. Increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping. pic.twitter.com/EquzY15mn1
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
#FlatFire [update] off Hwy 49 & Marshes Flat Rd, in the community of Moccasin (Tuolumne County) is now 162 acres & 35% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/0f4dFEXrnA
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
CalFire reports all evacuation orders are lifted. Hwy 49 will remain closed throughout the night.
Red Cross reports the evacuation center is closing, due to the improved conditions.
Status-Flat Fire burned 152 acres, zero structures lost. The fire is 25% contained. pic.twitter.com/4xsv6hVJ4w
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 25, 2018
#FlatFire is 150 acres and 25% contained. Hwy 49 will be closed throughout the night. Evacuations to be lifted at 8:00 pm. Please follow @TuolumneSheriff direction regarding evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/cIRxN8jWcx
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 25, 2018
A MD-87 makes a fire retardant drop on the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, CA. Current mapping has this wildfire at 7,700 acres, up from 1,500 in 12 hours. #pawneefire #CalFire #LakeCounty pic.twitter.com/yP5BpT7WHs
— Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 25, 2018
#HorseFire Update – 50 acres and 50% contained. Evacuations are being lifted. Please be careful in the area – firefighters will be there throughout the night.
We appreciate all the help from @CalaverasOES @CALAVERASCSO @RedCross and all of the assisting fire agencies.
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 25, 2018
Red Cross updated location of evacuation center & will accommodate both Calaveras & Tuolumne County residents.
EVAC CENTER @ 40 North Forest Rd Sonora, 7th Day Adventist Fireside Building. Center not providing shelter services at this time will take small domestic animals only. pic.twitter.com/NehMCxg56W
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 25, 2018
#LaneFire [update] off Hwy 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County) is now 3,000 acres & 10% contained. https://t.co/03X0gsPXYu pic.twitter.com/aEfN3DAsIy
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 7,700 acres. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/RzKeXwtIRB
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
One of three local strike teams off to fires – this one in partnership with Cal OES is headed to the #creekfire near Redding – Godspeed @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/oDnOwPyY3n
— Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) June 25, 2018
#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 500 acres & 50% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/4Cy5WTWxIf
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018
CalFire is anticipating the mandatory evacuations will be lifted by 8:00 pm. Please remain clear of the area until the evacuations are officially lifted by CalFire. pic.twitter.com/zGFqXdjhoh
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 25, 2018
Red Cross is organizing an evacuation center for people impacted by the fire. The evacuation center will not be providing shelter services at this time. The evacuation center will open at 6 pm & is located at the Creekside Building of the Tuolumne County Mother Lode fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/BjULDTdTZa
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 25, 2018
#FlatFire in Tuolumne County is still 120 acres. Firefighters are making good progress. Great teamwork between federal, state and local firefighters. Thanks @Stanislaus_NF
Road closures and evacuations are still in effect. pic.twitter.com/ArLVIz1tl1
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 25, 2018
#HorseFire Mandatory evacuations are in effect. Red Cross is available at the Creekside Building at the Sonora Fairgrounds.
Take livestock to the Calaveras Fairgrounds.
— Calaveras OES (@CalaverasOES) June 25, 2018
With multiple fires burning in California, McClellan Park will be very busy as the epicenter of Cal Fire aviation @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/efdC8qKOk6
— Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) June 25, 2018
#HorseFire Update – Forward progress has been stopped. Fire holding at 50 acres. Evacuations still in effect. Please stay out of the area while firefighters are mopping up. #Teamwork
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 25, 2018
UPDATE: 3 local strike teams are being sent to Ca wildfire – 2 are OES requests @FOX40
— Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) June 25, 2018
Here's another…GOES-16 hot spot imagery and visible pics show a new fire start in Tuolumne County near Moccasin. Satellite detected heat at 1242 pm. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jMMI3oS7JZ
— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 24, 2018
So many fires burning right now – here is a pic from the #horsefire burning in Copper spreading quickly according to CalFire @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/NWtkZNi6J8
— Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) June 25, 2018
#HorseFire [update] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) Mandatory evacuations in effect: https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/5xH4YCt22b
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has asked Spring Valley residents to reduce their water usage to conserve water for fighting the Pawnee Fire.
OES 5264 from the Sacramento region is en route to Tehama County where the #LaneFire is currently burning. The fire has prompted evacuations. @metrofirepio #MutualAid #Wildfire @CosumnesFire pic.twitter.com/BKfeZHbaPK
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 24, 2018
#HorseFire update Mandatory Evacuations for the west side of Conestoga Trail from Stagecoach to Hwy 4. Evacuation Advisory for the east side of Conestoga Trail.
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 24, 2018
Pawnee Fire Update:
Mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for all areas north of Highway 20 and east of Old Long Valley Rd to Round Ball Rd, including Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Rd, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin.
***UPDATE*** 3:50 pm
CalFire is reporting 120 acres with 25% containment. pic.twitter.com/cNI97kGu9Y
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 24, 2018
#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 3,000 acres. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/s1HjfZnq4r
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018
Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County). #HorseFire https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/QwZJzmOIP2
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018
#FlatFire [update] off Hwy 49 & Marshes Flat Rd, in the community of Moccasin (Tuolumne County) is now 120 acres & 25% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/Bkdcrw64dW
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018
#HorseFire is now reported by Air Attack as 25 to 30 acres, rapid/dangerous rate of spread with structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/rUtWDqhCbr
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 24, 2018
***UPDATE*** 3:10 pm
CalFire issuing an advisory for the Yosemite Springs Road area. Residents are encouraged to monitor the status of the fire and have a plan to evacuate if necessary. pic.twitter.com/zqa3i8tLdV
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 24, 2018
Smoke from several fires can be seen today on satellite imagery across California. #PawneeFire #LaneFire #LionsFire #cawx pic.twitter.com/YYWZdRyUTZ
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 24, 2018
High winds & low humidity are whipping the Pawnee Fire in Lake County forward. I watched a fire fighter treat this spot with gallons of of water/retardant. He had to move on… this happened maybe a minute or two later. pic.twitter.com/kEoE4aotSn
— Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 24, 2018
County Road 221 in Lake County, CA south of Spring Valley. Our assignment was to go to Spring Valley to cover evacuations there. We aren’t going to make it. pic.twitter.com/qW6FoO7lge
— Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) June 24, 2018
From the Lake County Sheriff: the evacuation order for the Double Eagle Ranch community has been lifted. Roads are back open.