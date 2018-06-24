LIVE BLOG: First Weekend of Summer Brings Wildfire Dangers to Northern California

Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Posted 4:01 PM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, June 24, 2018

As officials issued a Red Flag Warning for the first weekend of summer, fires began spreading through several counties in Northern California.

Residents have been ordered to evacuate and flames have already destroyed several homes and structures.

Officials are currently battling the following fires and ordered evacuations for the following areas. Up-to-date information can be found in our live blog near the bottom of the page.

Pawnee Fire

Cal Fire reports the Pawnee Fire in Lake County has already burned 13,500 acres and 22 structures. It is 25 percent contained.

At least 600 structures are being threatened by the blaze, which is located in the area off Pawnee and New Long Valley roads.

There is currently no containment.

The entire Spring Valley community must evacuate and officials later extended the mandatory evacuation order. See our live blog updates for new evacuation information. New Long Valley and Old Long Valley roads are closed at Highway 20.

Evacuees can go to the shelter at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St. in Lower Lake.

Lane Fire

The Tehama County Lane Fire off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek has already spread to 3,829 acres and fire personnel report it is 65 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Evacuations are in effect for Ponderosa Sky Ranch, as well as Paynes Creek and Plum Creek roads. There is an evacuation center at Mineral Elementary School, which can be found at 38355 Scenic Ave. in Mineral.

Stoll Fire

About 268 acres have been burned by the Tehama County Stoll Fire, which is located off Stoll and Baker roads, just southwest of the Lane Fire. As of Sunday, the blaze was 95 percent contained but had already destroyed multiple residential and commercial structures.

Residents on Baker, Paskenta, Wilder and Stoll roads have been ordered to evacuate. They can head to the Red Bluff Community Center at 1500 South Jackson St. in Red Bluff.

The following Red Bluff roads are closed to traffic: Baker Road at Walbridge Street, Paskenta Road at Walnut Street and Walnut Street at Live Oak Road.

Flat Fire

The Flat Fire in Tuolumne County has burned 163 acres near Highway 49 in the community of Moccasin. It is 93 percent contained.

Highway 49 will remain closed through Sunday night.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted and the American Red Cross shelter was closed for the night, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

From the Lake County Sheriff: the evacuation order for the Double Eagle Ranch community has been lifted. Roads are back open.

From the Lake County Sheriff’s Department:

Mandatory evacuation
orders related to the Pawnee Fire have been lifted for the Spring Valley
Community. All areas of Spring Valley, New Long Valley, and Old Long Valley
will be open at 4PM. Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for the
Double Eagle Ranch area. Road Closures will remain at Walker Ridge Road and
Hwy. 20 as well as Mule Skinner Road and Hwy. 20.

Per the sheriff’s department: “All residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area are strongly advised to evacuate immediately. A shelter has been established at Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street in Lower Lake. The shelter will accept large and companion animals.”

Gov. Brown has declared a state of emergency in Lake County, where the Pawnee fire has burned 8,200 acres and at least 22 structures.

The Lane Fire didn’t appear to spread any more overnight, which is good

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has asked Spring Valley residents to reduce their water usage to conserve water for fighting the Pawnee Fire.

Pawnee Fire Update:

Mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for all areas north of Highway 20 and east of Old Long Valley Rd to Round Ball Rd, including Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Rd, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin.

