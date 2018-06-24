People Angry Over Sanders Slam the Wrong Red Hen

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — People have been flooding a Red Hen restaurant with angry calls and negative reviews since White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told to leave — but they’ve got the wrong Red Hen.

Restaurant managing partner Elizabeth Pope tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the New Jersey eatery has received at least 600 phone calls from people mistaking it with another similarly named one in Virginia.

The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees.

Pope says people have threatened the Swedesboro restaurant and staff, prompting the restaurant to proclaim its lack of affiliation with the Virginia restaurant on Facebook.

When asked if Pope would turn down Sanders, she said the press secretary would be welcomed like anyone else.