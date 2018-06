VACAVILLE — Actor Chris Pratt surprised moviegoers at a screening of his new dino-thriller “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” this weekend in Vacaville.

The screening at the Brenden Theaters was held as a charity event to raise money for law enforcement families affected by cancer.

Just wanna give a special shoutout to Solano County Sheriff's Office, Vacaville Police Department, Vacaville Fire & Bruce Simpson at Brenden Theatre, additionally the two young kids I met today whose fighting spirits encourage me. You’re in my prayers. https://t.co/kFS7t9PtUl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 24, 2018

The actor stuck around for the entire film and spent some time with the families in the audience, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Pratt’s brother, Daniel, is a Solano County sheriff’s deputy.