Emotional Video Shows Lost Dog Reunited With Marysville Family

SACRAMENTO -- For almost two years, a family has searched for their lost dog with no luck.

Then, this weekend, they got the call they've been waiting for.

With tears of joy, a video shows a mother and her children reunited with Macho, the dog they lost in November of 2016.

The shepherd mix came into Sacramento's Bradshaw Animal Shelter last week.

"He was found on somebody's property. They call our officers and we went and picked him up," said Janna Hayne, the shelter's communication and media officer.

Little did the shelter know, a family in Marysville had been desperately searching for that little guy after he got lost as the family was moving from their North Highlands home.

"He wasn't emaciated, which you would expect for a dog who was without a family for a year and a half. So somebody may have been caring for him," Haynes told FOX40.

A scan of the microchip linked Macho to Harmony Navarro and her family. Days after getting the alert the family came to the shelter over the weekend.

"We see just a fraction of the stray animals that come in ever get reunited with their owner," Haynes said.

It was an emotional experience for everyone who watched.

"Even the staff member that walked the dog out, that you see on the video, she was crying," Haynes said. "Everyone around was crying."

They may never know what Macho did for a year and a half but at least they know he's home now.

"I really wish we could ask him and he could to us and tell us what adventure he was on and who he was with," Navarro said.

A spokesperson for the shelter says there's a really important lesson in this story -- get your pet microchipped. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, that's a time when a lot of pets get scared by the fireworks.