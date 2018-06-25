Fourth of July Celebrations Across Northern California

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and many cities will feature a variety of celebrations.

Here is a list of 4th of July Celebrations for Placer County:

Roseville – July 4, 2018

Run Crime Out Of Roseville! 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk will begin at 7:20 a.m. and the Independence Day Parade will take place at 9 a.m. at the Intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas. Stick around for more fun at Royer Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details about the day can be found here. The City of Roseville will not be hosting fireworks this year.

Rocklin – June 30 and July 1

Destiny Community Center is presenting the 10th Anniversary of Celebrate America. Check out one of the regions most anticipated summer events with special guests retired Naval Petty Officer, 1st Class, Generald Wilson and Preston Sharp who started the Flag and Flower Challenge honoring Veterans across the country. Admission and parking are free. The event is at Twin Oaks Park in Rocklin. Gates open at 4 p.m. For more information, go to loveourcity.com .

Lincoln Fireworks 2018 – July 4, 2018

Join the Lincoln Community Foundation for an exciting Independence Day celebration at McBean Park. Activities include the annual pancake feed and a full day of events including swimming, tournaments, a kids zone and live bands. Details are still pending, so keep updated about the event here.

Tahoe City 2018 – July 4, 2018

Celebrate our country’s birthday at the 74th annual firework show on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. The show will take place at Commons Beach, 400 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145. Fireworks start after dark.

Auburn 4th of July Parade & Celebration – July 4, 2018

The 4th of July Celebration starts at Gold Country Fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. and ends around 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.

Here is a list of 4th of July Celebrations in Yolo County:

Davis – July 4, 2018

The community will gather for a free City-coordinated festival in Community Park on 14th and F Street to hear music, have picnics and to view the fireworks finale. The evening’s exciting musical lineup has been assembled with assistance from the Davis Live Music Collective.The 9:30 p.m. City-produced fireworks display on July 4th in Community Park is the only safe and legal use of fireworks that is allowed in Davis. For public safety, a City ordinance prohibits the use or discharge of fireworks or any substances designed for pyrotechnic display. The sale of any type of fireworks within the City of Davis boundaries is also prohibited.

West Sac: River Cats Game & Fireworks – July 4, 2018

Celebrate Independence Day 2018 with a River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies game. This game promises USA pride with special patriotic jerseys. This night will end with a bang thanks to a fantastic fireworks display. See details here.

Here is a list of 4th of July Celebrations in El Dorado County:

El Dorado County – July 4, 2018

The annual Fourth of July Family Blast will include kids activities, live music and food and beverages. Fireworks will begin after dark. See details for July Family Blast here.

El Dorado Hills – July 3, 2018

The 9th annual fireworks and freedom concert will take place on Tuesday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the El Dorado Hills Town Center. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Here is a list of Fourth of July Celebrations in Sacramento:

Sacramento City: Red, White & Brews – July 4, 2018

The Red, White & Brews Bar Crawl will make stops at Pour Larry’s, Bay Street Blues and many more. It will end at Savannah Smiles for an after party. Here are details for this year’s Red, White & Brews Bar Crawl.

Hornblower River Cruise – July 4th, 2018

Watch the fireworks from Raley Field over the Tower Street Bridge while enjoying a one-hour cruise on the Sacramento River. Seating is first come, first serve and you can book your reservation online here.

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – July 4, 2018

Cal Expo’s Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstands in Sacramento is hosting a 4th of July Celebration. The event starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. There is free admission or reserved seating for $10 and parking is $10.Ticket available online here.

Here is a list of Fourth of July Celebrations in Stanislaus County:

Modesto- July 4, 2018

A downtown parade will start at 9:30 a.m and an All American festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10th Street Plaza.

Turlock- July 4, 2018

California State University, Stanislaus is partnering with the City of Turlock to host a fireworks celebration on its campus.

The event will start at 7 p.m and end at 9:30 p.m. at Stanislaus State, corner of Geer Road and Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock, CA.

Woodword Reservoir – June 30, 2018

Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors presents the 23rd Annual Fireworks Celebration at Woodward Reservoir. The show will start at 9:30 p.m. and costs $25 per carload the day of the event. The park will be closed to inbound traffic if capacity is reached. No personal fireworks are allowed.

Here is a list of Fourth of July Celebrations in San Joaquin County:

Stockton – July 4, 2018

There will be a free 4th of July Celebration at Mandeville Tip County Park from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tracy- July 4, 2018

There will be a 4ht of July Celebration at Lincoln Park from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a hot air balloon lift off, pancake breakfast, Kid Zone, parade, eating contests and carnival rides. Fireworks will be at Tracy High school. The stadium opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Manteca – July 4, 2018

Manteca will celebrate Independence Day at the Big League Dreams Field. From 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there will be vendor booths, a softball tournament, live family entertainment, children’s rides and a teen zone. Fireworks conclude the evening’s activities. Children ages 13 and over are $2 and children 12 and under are free. Bring a blanket or low chairs to sit upon during the fireworks display.

Here is a list of Fourth of July Celebrations in Sutter County:

Yuba City – July 4, 2018

The 16th annual Children’s 4th of July Parade sponsored by the City of Yuba City’s Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments will begin at 10 a.m. Children ages 0-12 years old are welcome to participate in this free event by dressing up, decorating their bike or wagon.The parade will start at C Street in front of Gauche Aquatic Park, located at 421 C Street, Yuba City. No animals or motorized vehicles will be permitted, although battery operated vehicles are permissible. Safety helmets are required by all participants. For additional information, please call 822-4650 or 822-4725.

Nicole Camarda compiled this list.