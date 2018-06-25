‘#KingsJames’: Billboard Floats Idea of LeBron James Playing for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Could King James be the King of Sacramento?

Someone in Sacramento bought ad space on at least two rotating digital billboards around town, floating the idea that LeBron James should come play for the Kings.

After the Golden State Warriors swept James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 finals, many believed he could decide to become a free agent this summer. James opted out of his player option on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

If James does decide to leave his Cavaliers, it’s anyone’s guess where he could go — though it’s not a stretch to say Sacramento would be fairly low on the list of possibilities.

Outfront Media, which manages the billboard, would not say who bought the ad. Instead, they told FOX40, “We are sworn to secrecy but I can tell you it was sponsored by some excited Kings’ fans.”