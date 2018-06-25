Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, of ‘Pawn Stars’ Fame, Has Died at 77

LAS VEGAS — Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who many will recognize from “Pawn Stars” on the History Channel, has died at the age of 77.

“He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars,’” a Facebook post from Gold & Silver Pawn said.

Harrison’s cause of death was not immediately made public.