Teacher’s Final Request: Backpacks Full Of School Supplies For Needy Students At Her Funeral

Photos posted to social media show backpacks lining the aisles at her funeral by friends honoring her wishes.
Tammy Waddell died at age 58 and was a teacher in Forsyth County, Ga., according to the BBC. Her cousin, Brad Johnson, described her as a "teacher to the end" in a now-viral Twitter post.
Another image he posted shows Waddell’s honorary pallbearers standing outside a home lined up with backpacks.
“A Teachers final lesson is eternal,” Johnson said on Twitter. “My thought for the day... "Great Teachers Leave a Legacy."