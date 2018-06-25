Three Arrested After Escalon Police Find Drugs in Car

ESCALON — Police in Escalon say three people were arrested early Monday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Police made the stop shortly before 1:30 a.m. along Main Street near California Street.

There were four people in the car and two of them were found to be on probation, according to police.

Three of the people were arrested after the car was searched.

Methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, along with scales and cash, were found in the vehicle, investigators say.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Marchino, 31-year-old Derek Keys and 26-year-old Clark Rose were arrested on drug and possession of stolen property charges. Police added that Rose also had an arrest warrant out of Stockton.

Nicole Camarda contributed to this report.