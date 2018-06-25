Woman Says She was Attacked, Robbed at Sacramento Taco Bell as Others Watched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A woman was left with a black eye and bruises after an attack in a Sacramento Taco Bell Sunday night.

Nichele DeGuzman says Latrish Brithany Seals cut in front of her in line.

"There was no... any type of back and forth," DeGuzman said. "It was literally turned around, punched me and then took me to the ground."

Seals is now under arrest for robbing DeGuzman at the Taco Bell on West El Camino Avenue.

According to DeGuzman, her black eye, bitten forearm and other cuts and bruises came as Seals stepped ahead of her and she tried to explain that she was there first.

"I said, 'Ma'am, I was in line first and she instantly turned around, screamed some stuff at me and hit me in my face. Took me down to the ground and pounded my face probably seven or eight times," DeGuzman recalled.

As bad as all that was, DeGuzman says what came next was even worse.

"There was 15 people there. Nobody helped," she told FOX40. "Nobody pulled her off of me. I was screaming for help, nobody was helping."

After 33-year-old Seals grabbed the cash she was holding and ran out of the restaurant, DeGuzman says her interaction with Taco Bell staff on site fell short of good customer service when she tried to document the attack.

"I said, 'I need to fill out an incident report,' and they acted like 'what do you mean?' And I said, 'Like if somebody falls and slips you guys have to fill something out. I want to fill one of those out,' and they said, 'No,'" DeGuzman said. "A young gentleman went and called supposedly corporate and they said, 'Oh we'll call you, we want your phone number and your name.' And I asked for the manager's name and he wouldn't give it."

DeGuzman is now working directly with corporate representatives from Taco Bell.

Seals refused an interview with FOX40 at the jail.

'Makes me a little nervous now'

Comments to DeGuzman's post about the incident on Facebook have been filling her feed with people saying they've experienced crime in or near Discovery Plaza, or have had reason to fear they will.

"Yeah, makes me a little nervous now," said shopper Marina Gonzalez.

Given the number of homeless people Gonzalez sees drifting through, being the victim of crime there is something she's thought of since moving to the area six months ago.

Working the register a few storefronts up from Taco Bell at Clothes 4 Bros has given Jacob Rodriguez a different perspective of the homeless.

"For the most part, they actually pay for stuff too. They'll come in here, $5, 'I need a shirt.' 'Sure that's fine,'" Rodriguez said.

His problem has been the so-called legitimate shoppers, who get physical when they want merchandise but don't want to fork over any money.

"One I got into an altercation with, not verbally but physically. And in the end, it was like I was the one who was wrong. People were pulling me off of the gentleman saying, 'What are you doing?'" he said.

Kim Hastie's spent five years doing returns at Discovery Plaza's Liberty Tax Service. She says left her car unlocked late one night.

"When I did leave and I got in the car, I was like, 'Somebody's been in here,'" she recalled. "They'd cleaned all of my change out of the little cubby-hole thing."

But, aside from that, she too says she hasn't felt threatened by the homeless and that no one's been overly aggressive toward her.

Looking at crime data, Sacramento police can't point to an increase in activity in the area recently but say the plaza does produce a high volume of calls. They include everything from proactive runs to checks on suspicious behavior to actual incident response.

"If you see something say something. So we re-evaluate staffing three times a day: In the morning, the afternoon and at the evening time. So we can put our officers in the most effective place that they can be, " said Detective Eddie Macauley.

By Tuesday, DeGuzman had heard back from corporate and they are working on an insurance claim.