Worldwide Chants Against Family Separations Echoed Outside Sacramento Immigration Building

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Close to 100 demonstrators gathered in downtown Sacramento to chant and hold signs in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building.

There were emotional speeches and a lot of outrage. The main message demonstrators wanted to get across is for more to be done to protect children who are being separated from their parents at the border.

"We’re out here as a community to fight back, to say, 'Reunite families immediately,'" said Desiree Rojas, the president of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter.

Some demonstrators held signs reading "no cages for kids" and "families belong together."

Others went further. Aurora Alatorre laid under a silver blanket, mimicking the images of children in border detention centers.

"They shouldn't have to go through that when this is the land of the free," Alatorre said.

Alatorre came with her grandmother who calls the situation at the border "shameful."

"You have to be aware of what our country is doing," said Norma Alcala of West Sacramento. "Here we are, the richest nation in the world and this is what we're doing to children, innocent children who are escaping with their parents, trying to seek asylum over here."

President Donald Trump has been vocal on the issue, saying on Twitter, "People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally."

Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The first lady grabbed attention through fashion last week with a green jacket reading, "I really don't care. Do U?"

"But I do care and... I'm embarrassed that country is behaving the way we are and we need to do something to stop it," said Nora Brazil of Davis.

Using clothing plus signs and chants, the demonstrators said they're supporting children who are caught up in this political issue.