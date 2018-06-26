Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Boston Tribute Band Performs at Downtown Tuesday Nights Fair

Posted 8:40 AM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, June 25, 2018

Mae and Paul talked with Long Time,  a Boston Tribute band about their upcoming performance tomorrow at Roseville's Downtown Tuesday Nights Street Fairs. The street fair runs through July 31 and has a new performer every week. The event is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vernon Street Square, Roseville. Admission and parking is free.