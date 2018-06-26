UPDATE: Man Drowns Near South Yuba River Swimming Hole

Update, June 27: Authorities have identified the drowning victim.

NEVADA CITY — Rescuers pulled a drowning victim from the South Yuba River Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says a caller reported a person, identified as Mario Benassi, stuck underwater between some rocks near the swimming hole beneath the Highway 49 bridge crossing.

Benassi, 23, was with a group of friends swimming in the rapids when he went over a waterfall and did not surface.

Authorities say his friends tried to dislodge him from the rocks but were unsuccessful due to the water’s force.

Rescuers pulled him out of the water and performed CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second death at the South Fork of the Yuba River at Highway 49 this year.