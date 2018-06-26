Juveniles Lead Police on Chase Down Mack Road; 2 Arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Two juveniles were arrested after leading Sacramento police on a chase through South Sacramento.

When officers tried to a stop a car near Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard, it sped away from them and collided with two other cars, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers chose to call off the pursuit and a helicopter continued following the speeding car to Alta Valley Drive, where it stopped and three juveniles ran out.

The juveniles were quickly stopped by officers.

Two had sustained minor injuries. After being treated, one was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and the other on suspicion of having a felony warrant. The police department reports the third juvenile was released.

No one else was injured during the pursuit.