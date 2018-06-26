Minor League Baseball Team Offers Cotton Candy Hot Dog

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Some pairings just make sense — peanut butter and jelly, movies and popcorn, baseball and hot dogs.
But what happens when you ditch the bun and wrap the ballpark dog in cotton candy? What about when you top that hellish creation with Nerds?
That’s where the Erie SeaWolves come in. The team posted an image of the sweet and salty concoction on its Twitter account on Saturday, ahead of UPMC Park’s Sugar Rush night, along with players trying it out.
The SeaWolves also offer an ice cream ball covered in cotton candy, which, honestly, makes much more sense.
So what do you think? Would you try it?