Minor League Baseball Team Offers Cotton Candy Hot Dog

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Some pairings just make sense — peanut butter and jelly, movies and popcorn, baseball and hot dogs.

But what happens when you ditch the bun and wrap the ballpark dog in cotton candy? What about when you top that hellish creation with Nerds?

It’s Sugar Rush night at UPMC Park! You can get a Smith’s hot dog with a cotton candy bun topped with nerds! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/z9FhZBtXun — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

That’s where the Erie SeaWolves come in. The team posted an image of the sweet and salty concoction on its Twitter account on Saturday, ahead of UPMC Park’s Sugar Rush night, along with players trying it out.

Cotton Candy hot dog, covered in nerds!!! @FaedoAlex gives it a try! pic.twitter.com/BuCGb8izMV — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

Next up with the cotton candy hot dog is @TheBeauBurrows. It’s Sugar Rush night at UPMC Park! pic.twitter.com/oZgerxbyiK — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

A Lady and the Tramp moment as Nathan and @WolvesBubbleBoy taste the cotton candy hot dog topped with Nerds. pic.twitter.com/YwxtSjANxY — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

The SeaWolves also offer an ice cream ball covered in cotton candy, which, honestly, makes much more sense.

How about a cotton candy ball! Ice cream covered in sprinkles inside a ball of cotton candy! Sugar Rush night! pic.twitter.com/OMpZqb7Gql — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

So what do you think? Would you try it?