Passenger Killed as Car Collides With Big Rig on Highway 99

ELK GROVE — A passenger died after a car collided with a big rig Monday night on Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

Just before 10 p.m., a Pontiac traveling southbound on the highway collided with a big rig south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer James Young.

The car was crushed and wedged under the semitractor-trailer’s back wheels.

Young reports a 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of the Pontiac was killed. The driver and an infant sustained minor injuries and were treated at the UC Davis Medical Center.

The CHP is still trying to determine what caused the deadly collision. If you have any information about the crash you can contact the South Sacramento CHP at 916-681-2300.