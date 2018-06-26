Turlock Woman Says Landlord Made Peepholes in Her Bedroom Wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A landlord in Turlock is suspected of trying to peep on a tenant.

A woman found several holes in her bedroom wall inside her apartment on Angelus Street. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, says she heard a tapping noise and found a wire poking through her wall -- an invasion of not only her privacy, but she says it was a violation of her young daughters' innocence.

"I was just disgusted, just scared," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh my god.'"

The woman told FOX40 she eventually found two nickel-sized holes made by the landlord, someone she says she thought she could trust.

"This person, he lives right in front of me. I say hi to them every day," she said.

The tenant says she called the police. When officers came to investigate, six more holes were found. She says the landlord told her fiance that he had drilled the holes to hang something in the maintenance closet, which is on the other side of her bedroom wall.

“Eight holes? Come on, what are you going to hang that has to go through my wall? Like literally through it," the woman told FOX40.

The woman says police have tried to contact the man, but he has been nowhere in sight.

“The fact that he’s not even showing his face right now is like, ‘OK, you smell guilty to me,’” she said.

FOX40 spoke with the property owner who says he's never had any issues with the landlord in the years he's known him.