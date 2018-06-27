Charges Won’t Be Filed Against 7 Men Suspected of Groping at Roseville Water Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- The Placer County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against the seven men suspected of groping young girls at the Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville.

The men were arrested on suspicion of coordinating to grope underage girls. They were arrested at the water park over the Memorial Day weekend.

Prosecutors say there was not enough evidence against the men to file charges.

"Our office must prove the above beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury of twelve people," Assistant District Attorney Jeff Wilson wrote in a news release.

The attorneys representing the seven defendants say their clients have been scrutinized, their faces put on the news for alleged lewd acts against girls under the age of 14. One of the girls, who is 13, told FOX40 she and a friend were surrounded by a group of men and groped.

"It's a great relief, obviously, to have these concerns off their back," said Attorney Michael Chastaine. "It's been very stressful. It's hard to move forward when you don't know what the future looks like and there's very significant consequences if they'd have been charged."

Consequences, the attorney says, that could have included deportation.

"In this climate, I think everybody's worried about that. I'm worried about it. Yeah, I think that's a legitimate concern," Chastaine said.

All are Sikhs from India, who sought asylum in the U.S. due to religious persecution.

"We are very proud and happy that our clients have been vindicated," said Attorney Tai Bogan. "They've been saying that they're innocent from the very beginning."

Some of the victims positively identified individuals in a photo lineup as involved in the assault but were actually not at Sunsplash on the day of the incident.

"We want to protect everyone's rights," said Attorney Amber Bellante. "We wanna protect the young girls' rights. But we also have to protect people's liberty rights."

The DA noted in a press release that all the defendants are of East Indian descent, with similar facial hair.

"These clients didn't do it. They got the wrong people," Bogan said.

"It's unfortunate mistaken identity that happens in criminal cases," Bellante said.