Elk Grove Investigators Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

ELK GROVE — One month after robbing an Elk Grove credit union, a suspect was still at large Wednesday.

The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for a Caucasian man who entered the Golden 1 on Bruceville Road on June 27 and handed a note to a teller. According to police, the note demanded the teller hand over money and claimed the suspect was armed.

After the teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect walked south through the credit union’s parking lot.

Investigators say the robbery suspect was 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a straw hat with a dark-colored band at the time of the robbery. He also had on a blue long-sleeved shirt with a blue T-shirt underneath, as well as blue jeans.

If you have any information on the robbery you can call the police department at 916-478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.