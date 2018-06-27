Family of Man Killed by Sacramento Deputies Files Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "I don't understand this. He did nothing, he did nothing to deserve to die."

Mikel McIntyre's mother and family members say they waited 14 months for any definitive information on why the 32-year-old father was shot by deputies with Sacramento County and the Rancho Cordova Police.

Initially, the sheriff's department said McIntyre tussled with police, hitting one in the head with a rock and also injuring a police dog.

"What this family has been left with is no information," said the family's attorney John Burris.

A cell phone video shows McIntyre running from deputies just before he was shot.

McIntyre was reported choking a woman in a car who turned out to be his mother, who denies she was choked or at risk. She acknowledges her son was acting strangely during the day, perhaps from a mental health episode.

"An unarmed, mentally impaired person, running away, being shot in the back by one or more officers are criminal violations," Burris said.

A federal lawsuit alleges that the family's civil rights were violated because of a wrongful death at the hands of police.

"He wasn't a criminal, he wasn't a thug, he wasn't violent," said Cassius Hudson, the mother of McIntyre's child. "So I don't understand. But I know my son has no father because of the police."

Part of the suit also includes when fire personnel and deputies were called by the family twice earlier that day to report bizarre behavior by McIntyre, only to be told that there was nothing they could do after a cursory exam.

"It is our belief that if they had done their job and dealt with a mentally impaired person, that we would not be here today," Burris said.

"I want justice for my son. He did not deserve to die," said Brigett McIntyre.