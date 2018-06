CALAVERAS COUNTY — Isiah Fowler was found guilty Wednesday in the retrial for the stabbing death of his sister Leila.

Fowler had previously been convicted, but the appeals court said statements made by Fowler during interrogations shouldn’t have been allowed because he wasn’t properly advised of his right to remain silent.

He was 15 when he was first convicted.

Leila Fowler was found stabbed to death inside their family’s Valley Springs home in 2013.

This is a developing story.