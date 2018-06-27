Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Man Shoots at Jail When He Finds Out His Friend Won’t Be Released

Posted 9:25 PM, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24PM, June 27, 2018

The jail door Dominic Colbert shot at (left). A close-up of the holes left by the bullets (right). (Credit: Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

FAIRFIELD — A man was arrested after he shot at the Solano County Jail Tuesday.

 

Dominic Colbert, 26 (Credit: Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says Dominic Colbert, 26, went to the jail to bail out his friend. When he called staff on a phone outside the jail he was told his friend would not be released. That’s when the sheriff’s office says he became “extremely upset and angry.”

Staff reported hearing banging sounds and investigators later found that Colbert had smashed the phone then shot at the jail’s release door eight times. Surveillance video captured from inside the jail shows dust flying as the bullets rip through the metal.

Fairfield police officers arrested Colbert following a car chase. The handgun he used to shoot the door was found in the vehicle.

Colbert is being held at the Solano County Jail. His bail is set at $800,000.