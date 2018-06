Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nathan Phan of Masters of Illusion shows Paul some of his jaw-dropping grand illusions. Masters of Illusions performs Wednesday through Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at MastersOfIllusionVegas.com or at any Caesars Entertainment box office.

