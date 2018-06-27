One Shot in Stevinson Residential Shooting

STEVINSON — Deputies in Merced County are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the small community of Stevinson.

The incident took place in the area of 3rd Avenue and Nelander Road in Stevinson.

Deputies found a person suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen upon arrival.

The victim was transported to a Modesto-area hospital in critical condition and the suspect has been taken into custody along with two other people.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to the same home at least three to four time in the past year regarding illegal marijuana growth.

Deputies collected several illegal firearms, with a couple of them being reported stolen the last time they were called out there.

Nicole Camarda filed this report.