MODESTO — A teen was able to break away from a man who tried to kidnap her.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl reported that a man approached her in a car as she walked down Tokay Avenue in Modesto.

She said the man attempted to grab her, but she was able to break free and run away from him.

Modesto Police arrested 41-year-old Sandeep Singh for kidnapping and booked him at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Nicole Camarda filed this report.