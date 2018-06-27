Man Dies after Car Crashes into Sacramento Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A man died late Tuesday night after a car slammed into a home in the River Gardens neighborhood in North Sacramento.

Neighbors described the moment they heard a car crash into a house last night on Morell street in Sacramento.

"We heard this really loud crash and then I heard someone like, 'Go go go go go!'" neighbor Jayme Sanford said.

Sanford said she heard what sounded like gunshots.

"And we heard like a round of gunfire. I don't know exactly how many gunshots we heard," Sanford said. "I was pretty scared. I mean, it happened right at the house I was at, so... It's crazy because I don't think I've ever seen anything like that happen on this street."

Sacramento police responded to the crash just before 10:30 last night.

When they got on scene, they found two men with serious injuries.

"CPR was given to one of the males on scene. Unfortunately, he died on scene. The second male was transported to the hospital for his injuries," Sacramento Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

No one inside the house was hurt, but the front of the home was badly damaged.

As construction crews work to board up the front of the house, crime scene investigators have their work cut out for them.

Sacramento police are interviewing neighbors and trying to track down any surveillance footage that might provide some answers and help them figure out if the gunshots witnesses heard were related to the crash.

"I just hope they catch the people who did this. No one deserves to die, in my opinion," Sanford said.

The identity of the man who died was not released.

Anyone with information about what led to the crash is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.