SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports several cars were burned in South Sacramento Wednesday when a fire tore through an auto yard.

The blaze started near the railroad tracks near Florin Road McComber Street, according to Metro Fire.

Around 20 to 30 cars at a nearby auto yard burned in the blaze.

Traffic was blocked in the area.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews halted the fire's progress.

