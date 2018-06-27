Several Suspects Caught on Camera Stealing $9,000 Worth of Makeup from Stockton Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Caught on The Makeup Parlor’s surveillance cameras, four burglars help themselves to palettes, tubes and trays of cosmetics.

Stockton business owner Stephanie Estrada says she felt helpless watching as each burglar picked apart her dream.

"And just seeing the videos, I was really heartbroken because everything was just thrown around," Estrada told FOX40. "People were just shoving things in their bag."

Estrada says a little before 9 Sunday morning, a masked man broke a window, jumped into the store then handed off display after display to someone waiting outside. It was just the beginning.

"It’s like, 'Hold on, but there’s more stuff missing,'" Estrada said.

Over the course of seven hours, at least eight more people are seen jumping through the window. At least two were masked but, for some reason, one woman took off her mask before she pocketed some products.

"Hard for me to come in and knowing that everything is gone, everything that I’ve worked hard for," Estrada said.

One woman even brought a suitcase. Most of them had empty bags in their hands and all left with arms full of stolen goods.

In the end, they made off with around $9,000 worth of makeup.

The owner says she had to file four separate burglary reports.

"This is what she is, this is her dream," said the manager of The Makeup Parlor, Andres Hernandez. "This is what she’s been working for two years and it really affected her."

For Estrada, a single mom who has worked passionately for her 10 and 5-year-old kids, moving forward is the only choice.

"To get back up and come out even 10 times stronger and not give up," she said.

If you recognize any of the burglars pictured below, please contact the Stockton Police Department.

On Tuesday, Estrada says she made an emergency trip to Los Angeles to get more products. She's focused on getting her business back on track.