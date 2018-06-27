Stolen Car Chase Through South Sacramento Ends in Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a suspected gang member who led them on a chase through South Sacramento Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to stop a stolen Oldsmobile Trailblazer in the area of Fruitridge Road before it sped away from them.

Following the chase, the driver ran from the vehicle on Washington Avenue and into a backyard before a K-9 officer was able to stop him. He was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and felony evading.

During the chase, the driver threw something from the car. Investigators have not identified the object.

The driver's passenger, who was later identified as his brother, was not charged.