Whole Foods Easy Grilling Recipe

Whole Foods Marketing Manager, Katie Weltz, shows Mae an easy 4th of July recipe that can be made at home. Weltz and Mae grill up broccolini, steak with a scallion sauce and watermelon. Check out the Whole Foods website for more inspiration on healthy grilled items for the summer.
Here is the recipe for today's dish:
INGREDIENTS:
1 bunch scallions
3 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp neutral oil (like canola)
2 tsp sugar or agave
1 tsp grated ginger
1 clove grated garlic
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp rice vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
Char scallions on the grill, then chopped fine.
Mix all ingredients well. Use as a marinade on chicken or fish, or mixed into a potato salad or veggies for a smoky grilled flavor.
This report was filed by intern Nicole Camarda.