9th Street Construction Frustrating to Some Downtown Businesses

SACRAMENTO -- Since the beginning of 2018, the City of Sacramento has been performing sewage and storm drain upgrade work on and under 9th Street between G and L streets in downtown Sacramento.
The city says the work is being done to upgrade the sewer system that has seen flooding in the past and this work will help alleviate or stop flooding in the future during the rainy season.
While the work is being done, no parking is allowed on 9th Street between G and L, meaning many businesses are suffering from that lack of parking in the foot traffic that comes from it.
"Weekends are bad," property manager Ronald Henry said. "Saturdays are bad for our businesses. We've dropped considerably, like 50 percent per day on a Saturday, because parking, traffic and walking. Nobody is around here."
Henry and his family own and operate multiple businesses on 9th Street.
The city says it plans on compensating businesses along 9th Street but is still figuring out how much the most impact of businesses will receive.
The city issued a statement on the construction project:
"We understand the frustration of the business community along the 9th Street corridor during the Downtown Sewer Upgrade construction project and are currently working with the City Attorney’s Office on the best mechanism to provide further assistance to the businesses. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer and will provide relief from existing conditions and planned development on an over-taxed and aging sewer system. This existing system provides sewer and storm drain needs for 7,500 acres in the City including Downtown, East Sacramento, River Park, Land Park, Curtis Park, and Oak Park neighborhoods. The City anticipates to provide assistance to the impacted businesses along 9th Street."