9th Street Construction Frustrating to Some Downtown Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Since the beginning of 2018, the City of Sacramento has been performing sewage and storm drain upgrade work on and under 9th Street between G and L streets in downtown Sacramento.

The city says the work is being done to upgrade the sewer system that has seen flooding in the past and this work will help alleviate or stop flooding in the future during the rainy season.

While the work is being done, no parking is allowed on 9th Street between G and L, meaning many businesses are suffering from that lack of parking in the foot traffic that comes from it.

"Weekends are bad," property manager Ronald Henry said. "Saturdays are bad for our businesses. We've dropped considerably, like 50 percent per day on a Saturday, because parking, traffic and walking. Nobody is around here."

Henry and his family own and operate multiple businesses on 9th Street.

The city says it plans on compensating businesses along 9th Street but is still figuring out how much the most impact of businesses will receive.

The city issued a statement on the construction project: