As Fireworks Stands Set Up Shop, Officials Warn of Illegal Sales

SACRAMENTO -- For the 27th year, the Sacramento Area Fireworks Task Force is cautioning 4th of July revelers about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Legal fireworks went on sale at hundreds of booths in the area Thursday. They can also be hazardous if not used correctly.

This year, the task force, which is made up of nearly two dozen fire and law enforcement agencies, displayed illegal fireworks at the scene of a 15-acre grass fire in South Sacramento.

Linda Oster saw flames reach into her yard and decried the use of illegal fireworks.

"I would like people to start using their heads and think about what they’re doing," Oster said.

Each year illegal fireworks start fires during the usually hot and dry 4th of July holiday period and injuries from noisemakers that amount to explosive devices cause injuries.

The Sacramento District Attorney’s office is part of the task force and says it will actively prosecute those in possession of illegal fireworks that can result in jail time and three years on probation. Felony prosecutions are also possible for those dealing in certain kinds and volumes of illegal fireworks.