Bus Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Life as a private bus driver is usually pretty quiet, that is until Scott Wells made a stop in Stockton Wednesday.

"Young man in this window, young man in this window. This guy is pointing a gun at me," Wells recalled.

The Antioch man says he was parked on Church Street waiting for clients to wrap up meetings in town when two armed men walked up to his bus.

"He's yelling at me and actually said, 'Give me your wallet,'" Wells said.

Even with a gun pointed right at Wells, he says he didn't want the men to have his license and credit cards.

"Looking at the barrel of his gun, wondering if it's real," Wells said. "It was pretty real."

So he handed them $80 and they ran.

"I don't care about the money," Wells said. "I'm just grateful I'm still around for my wife and grandkids."

Wells says he knows it could've been worse and credits his faith for being OK. "I figure, you know, God was watching over me," he said.

The Stockton Police Department is now looking for two young Hispanic men. One was in a white hooded windbreaker. The gunman was in a black shirt and beanie.

"He had put his hand on the window," Wells recalled. "There's a pretty good print. I pointed that out to the officer and they came and dusted for prints."

Just one day later, Wells was back to his quiet life in Antioch but the armed robbery is still on his mind.

"Afterwards I had a few moments of, 'Wow, I just got held up at gunpoint,'" Wells said.