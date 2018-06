LAKE COUNTY — A 3.4 preliminary magnitude quake hit Lake County Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, which reported the quake at around 4:50 p.m., the epicenter was just one mile south of Caldwell Pines.

Lake County has already been struggling as the Pawnee Fire continues to rip through the area. Many residents have been forced to evacuate as at least a dozen homes were destroyed.