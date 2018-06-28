For Some Families Crossing the Border, It’s Life or Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Alma Caravarin flips through photos of her younger brother, it's hard not to become emotional.

Alma's brother was born with muscular dystrophy. In Mexico, he couldn't get the specialized medicine he would need to live past 3. So when Alma was 11, her mother brought the kids illegally. Eight people were put in a two-seat car.

Alma says it was a life-or-death decision.

"We knew without that he didn’t have much chance," she said.

Alma's brother got the help he needed. He's now 20.

But for a child, living in constant fear of deportation or being separated by her mother left emotional scars that haven't gone away.

"I think it was implied my family was going to be separated and that was enough to make someone feel terrified. Not knowing where to go to look for help. Not knowing where to find us. All of this played over and over in my mind," Alma told FOX40. "Which, at the time, I thought this is normal. Anyone would feel this way."

Now, Alma is an adult and a legal citizen. She understands the choice her mother made, to risk everything for her children.

"Knowing how much my mom loves us and that she’d go to the ends of the earth to do whatever it took to make sure her family’s taken care of. I could see my mom panicking," she said.

That's why, for Alma, seeing images of children separated from parents at the border, or hearing public criticism of those families, is painful.

"It's infuriating. I don't know what is to be gained from this," Alma said. "Instead, we are really losing our soul in this stuff as a country."