Sacramento Man Accused of Possessing Over 600 Images of Child Pornography

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento detectives arrested a Sacramento man found to be in possession of hundreds of files of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Jordan Vinson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possessing over 600 images of child pornography, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s department.

After launching an investigation in mid-May, detectives used an IP address to track down Vinson to a South Sacramento home. There they found Vinson’s computer containing around 280 videos files of child pornography, including more than 100 files depicting children under 12 years old.

Vinson is in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His bail has been set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s department reports the case may also lead to additional victims in the Bay Area.