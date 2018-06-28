Surveillance Camera Inside Natomas Taco Bell was Unplugged During Violent Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- In an age when everything seems to be caught on camera, it can be stunning to find out what's not.

"The employees were charging their cell phones and the camera either wasn't plugged in or it got knocked off... the switch got knocked off. And that's why they don't have footage for two hours on the night that I got attacked," said Nichele DeGuzman.

DeGuzman says she was attacked when a woman cut in front of her in line inside a Natomas Taco Bell on Sunday. She was left with cuts and bruises.

Latrish Seals has been arrested on suspicion of robbing DeGusman after that alleged beating. Seals has yet to be charged for the assault itself.

In the meantime, DeGuzman was counting on that now non-existent surveillance tape.

"The owner of this location said something to the effect of, 'If you look at the tape, you just see a young man walking up to plug his phone and then it goes black,'" DeGuzman told FOX40.

"Thank God she got caught but what if she hadn't and then the only thing you have to go off of is my description of somebody in a hoodie?" DeGuzman said.

That frustration compounded others DeGuzman has about Sunday night. She claims no fellow customer stepped in to help and no staff member either, which she finds unacceptable.

Dave Smith, the independent franchisee of the Taco Bell in Discovery Plaza, did not want to do an on-camera interview Thursday night. He told FOX40 by phone that he was upset with how things happened and the disruption in his surveillance feed.

According to Smith, the camera network, which was plugged into a power strip, has already been rewired and upgraded with a backup battery system so nothing like this can happen again.

Taco Bell's corporate public relations team has responded by saying, "While it was a shock to everyone, we always want to do the right thing for our customers and make sure they feel taken care of."

To that end, Smith has reached out to DeGuzman.

"He was apologetic," she said. "Yes, he did say he felt really bad about it."

But it's a situation that may still be getting worse. After an initial check-up, her doctor had an unfortunate update for her today.

"[The doctor] called me today stating that they're referring me to an ENT specialist because I have a fracture in the left side of my jaw due to all the force on the right side," DeGuzman told FOX40.

The owner of that Natomas Taco Bell, Smith, also owns 30 others in the Sacramento region. He says in 37 years of doing business there nothing like this has ever happened in one of his restaurants.

To further address DeGuzman's concerns, Smith is scheduled re-training for employees in Natomas on Friday. They will drill down on how to enact a new 15-step response plan when any kind of incident happens in-store.