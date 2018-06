These are the Victims of the Capital Gazette Newsroom Shooting

Robert Hiaasen walked into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper convinced that his community had the right to know the news. He had a unique way of telling stories and enjoyed mentoring young reporters.

“He was a coach, and he was a mentor. He wanted to teach young journalists to be better,” Tina Reed, a former Capital reporter, told The Baltimore Sun.

In a Facebook post, his brother Carl Hiaasen said he was “devastated and heartsick” to confirm the death of his brother, who “spent his whole gifted career as a journalist.”

The veteran editor and columnist was among the five people killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire through the glass door of the newsroom at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Anne Arundel County deputy police chief Bill Krampf said. Together, they had more than 75 years of experience at the paper.

Here’s what we know so far about the people who died:

Robert Hiaasen

Rob Hiaasen’s wryly observant writing style and his generous mentoring of young journalists assured him of roles in several newsrooms, including the Capital Gazette. https://t.co/ZLZWHtp8nQ — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Hiaasen, 59, had been an assistant editor and a Sunday columnist at the Capital Gazette since 2010.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he had been a staff reporter for The Palm Beach Post in Florida and more recently had spent 15 years reporting for The Baltimore Sun, according to his staff biography.

His brother, author Carl Hiaasen, wrote in a Facebook post that he was “one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known.”

He was affectionately known as “Big Rob” because he towered over people “but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us,” his brother said.

“He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news,” he added.

Hiaasen had also been a “news anchor and reporter at news-talk radio stations throughout the South,” his bio said.

Gerald Fischman

Gerald Fischman’s personality was so quiet and withdrawn that it hid the brilliant mind, wry wit and “wicked pen” that his colleagues would treasure. https://t.co/mGrc90BNMV — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Fischman, 61, had been at the newspaper for more than 25 years. The editorial page editor was known to have a quiet and reserved personality, but his work and knowledge charmed many.

“He had an encyclopedia knowledge of everything from the philosophy to who knows what,” Brian Henley, a retired editor, told The Baltimore Sun.

Fischman graduated from the University of Maryland in 1979.

John McNamara

John McNamara was remembered by his colleagues for his flexibility, concise writing and extensive knowledge of regional sports. https://t.co/YRBlOyDX6E — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

McNamara, had worked at the Capital Gazette in various capacities for more than 20 years.

“At a small paper like that, you have to be versatile,” former Capital Gazette sports editor Gerry Jackson told the newspaper. “He could write. He could edit. He could design pages. He was just a jack of all trades and a fantastic person.”

The 56-year-old loved covering sports and had written two books about University of Maryland’s football and basketball history.

Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith was a recent hire at the Capital Gazette but had already proved herself a valuable asset. https://t.co/OdHehI3lQY — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Smith, 34, had joined the newspaper last year as a sales assistant.

“She was a very thoughtful person,” Marty Padden, the newspaper’s advertising director told the Baltimore Sun. “She was kind and considerate, and willing to help when needed. She seemed to really enjoy to be working in the media business.”

In her Facebook profile, Smith described herself as a survivor of endometriosis and a “Dog Mom. Softball Fiance. Bonus Mom to the best kid ever.”

Wendi Winters

After a career in fashion and public relations in New York City, Wendi Winters built a reputation as a prolific freelance reporter and well-known community resource at the Capital Gazette. https://t.co/IHfo7ZIkWd — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Winters was an editor and community reporter for the Capital Gazette, writing several weekly columns.

The 65-year-old moved to Maryland after working for two public relation agencies in New York City and “owning her own boutique agency in the Big Apple,” her staff bio said.

Her skills as a journalist came from her experience in “retailing, wholesaling, art design, apparel and accessories design, management, public relations, modeling, styling, casting, event planning, motherhood – instead of 4-years at a j-school,” she wrote in her Linkedin profile.

She was an active volunteer with Girl Scouts and Red Cross and had founded an annual event in Annapolis called P.R. Bazaar, where local journalists and public relations professionals meet to learn from each other.