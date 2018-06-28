Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Your Weekend, June 28

Posted 1:46 PM, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57AM, June 28, 2018

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone are in the studio with some fun events in our area.

Concerts in the Park: Peanut Butter Wolf
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Fri 5pm-9pm

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:30pm

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm

Folsom Pro Rodeo
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
Sat, Sun & Tuesday 6pm-10pm

Upstairs at The B Presents New Comedies Play Festival
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Various times

