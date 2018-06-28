Your Weekend, June 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone are in the studio with some fun events in our area.

Concerts in the Park: Peanut Butter Wolf

Cesar Chavez Plaza

Fri 5pm-9pm

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget

Golden 1 Center

Fri 7:30pm

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Wells Fargo Pavilion

Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm

Folsom Pro Rodeo

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Sat, Sun & Tuesday 6pm-10pm

Upstairs at The B Presents New Comedies Play Festival

The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Various times

Biba

Ink