Your Weekend, June 28

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone are in the studio with some fun events in our area.
Concerts in the Park: Peanut Butter Wolf
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Fri 5pm-9pm
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:30pm
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm
Folsom Pro Rodeo
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
Sat, Sun & Tuesday 6pm-10pm
Upstairs at The B Presents New Comedies Play Festival
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Various times
Biba
Ink