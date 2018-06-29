Best Buy Will No Longer Carry CDs

Best Buy is pulling CDs from its shelves on July 1.

The move comes after an 18.5 drop in CD sales in the U.S., according to Billboard, along with continued growth in music streaming and a resurgence in vinyl sales.

And Best Buy is not the large chain to make big changes to the music section. Billboard reported back in February that Target is considering a similar move, in which labels provide CDs on a consignment basis. Labels would have to pay to ship back any unsold merchandise.

Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl.