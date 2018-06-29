Sleep Apnea Could Be Ruining Your Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is sleep apnea ruining your life without you even knowing?

Twenty-two million Americans have sleep apnea, and 80 percent of those people don’t know it. Celebrity sleep apnea sufferers include Shaquille O’Neal,

Rosie O’Donnell, and William Shatner. Dr. Suzanne Thai, author of "Snoring: The Clue That Can Save Your Life," will be on the morning show at 6:45 a.m. to discuss things to be aware of. In the course of her 15-year medical career she has helped more than 6,000 patients.She says the disease can take a decade off your life expectancy, increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, pain, depression, death by car accident — and even ruin your marriage or relationship.