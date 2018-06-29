Waverly Fire Rages Towards Highway 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- When a wall of flames rolled through, rancher Nolan Yocum said he needed to protect his land.

“We got 1000 acres out here and lost 90% of it all the feed,” stated Yocum.

But those who live in Milton won't let the Waverly Fire win.

“Might as well do something versus sitting and twiddling thumbs,” said Yocum.

Nolan Yocum's family ranch sits on Milton Road off Highway 4 in Calaveras County.

“We make money off grass, we raise cows, sell at market, that's where our income comes from,” Yocum said.

#WaverlyFire is now 3500 acres. Burning to the southwest toward Hwy 4. Please be cautious driving on Hwy 4. Keep your eyes open for emergency equipment. pic.twitter.com/VFSKw3IrkT — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 30, 2018

Walter Valente lives nearby; he's another rancher that took matters into his own hands.

“I've been in the country all my life and I've never seen a fire go through here like this,” said Valente.

Crews on the ground and in the air spent the day fighting the wind-driven fire that started in San Joaquin County outside of Linden.

Emily Kilgore with Cal Fire said, “we always hope this won't happen but that's why we do a red flag warning.”

#WaverlyFire evacuations are in effect from Milton Road to Rock Creek Road to Salt Valley Reservoir. An evacuation center will be available at Jenny Lind Elementary School. — Calaveras OES (@CalaverasOES) June 30, 2018

Thousands of acres blackened by flames, dozens evacuated from their homes after the fire took off Friday afternoon.

“If the winds die down I think we'll be able to get a hand on it,” stated Kilgore.

It's been a challenge for firefighters but also for land owners who worry about their livelihood.

“We just got to come up with to what tomorrow brings and what the next step is,” said Yocum