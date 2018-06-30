A Walk Through The Neighborhood: New Trail Allows Fans To Walk In Mister Rogers’ Footsteps

PITTSBURGH, Penn. ( KDKA ) — Fifty years ago, we all were welcomed into Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Fred Rogers inspired a generation of neighbors to become confident and caring human beings. Now, there’s a new way to walk in his footsteps.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, state and local leaders announced the creation of the Fred Rogers Trail.

“Each stop on the trail was respectfully selected and have relevance to Fred Rogers to make you feel like you’re visiting Fred’s own neighborhood. We feel like it will serve as a guide to the places Fred Rogers touched the most,” said Dennis Davin, the secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The three-day journey takes you to 15 different destinations that helped mold Mister Rogers into a global icon and national treasure.

“We’re thrilled that families can follow in his literal footsteps and visit locations that were so important to his life and work,” said Paul Siefken, the president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions.

Every stop shines a light of what makes someone a good neighbor.

The trail starts with Mister Rogers’ humble beginnings in his hometown of Latrobe and works its way to the heart of Pittsburgh where he would spread his message of compassion.

“Generations have been influenced by Fred Rogers. In a single sentence, he could teach a child and allow them to feel significant and that he mattered. As adults, we seek meaning in his message,” Ann Nemanic, of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.

“There are not many Fred Rogers. In fact, our world today could use a lot more of him,” said Jason Fulivi, of Visit Pittsburgh.

For those who embark on this journey remember these words from the man himself:

“In an average lifetime a person walks about 65,000 miles. That’s two and a half times around the world. I wonder where your steps will take you. I wonder how you’ll use the rest of the miles you’re given.”