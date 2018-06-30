Kings’ Players, Fans Getting Ready for California Classic Summer League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings' summer league squad is hard at work preparing for three days of action next week.

These will be the first pro games for coveted first-round pick Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Miami Heat will participate in the inaugural California Classic summer league, a first for Sacramento.

"A lot of fans are coming out. It will be great. It will definitely be great for us, the city of Sacramento and people will get a sneak-peak of what they'll see during the season," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox explained.

"I know the fans here, just seeing them around town, they're excited about it. So, being able to play my first game here it will be amazing," Bagley said.

The team say they've pulled out all the bells and whistles to showcase downtown.

"It's more than just the basketball games. It's going to be about technology, it's about great entertainment, its about people gathering. So, we're really excited about it," John Rinehart, president said.

Both the Kings and city officials say it's tough to put an exact number on the economic impact Sacramento will see from the California Classic but ticket sales have been strong.

The lower bowl at Golden 1 Center is just about sold out for all three days.

"Most of the seats now are available in the upper bowl, and they only start at $10. That's the great thing about the summer league. You've got 4 teams with all these young guys. All these players are playing for a reason, a purpose, so it really makes for fun entertainment," Rinehart said.

The California Classic begins Monday evening at the Golden 1 Center.