Man in Wheelchair Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO -- A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car near the Stockton Boulevard and Broadway intersection around midnight Saturday.

On Monday, Melvin Hill was identified as the victim in the crash.

Hill's friend, Stephen Calloway said he "saw the police trying to pump somebody's heart." Calloway quickly learned it was his friend.

"It's sad," Calloway said. "It's sad."

The car was traveling northbound. The driver left the scene after the incident.

Hill was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was loved by many. His friend, Sam Lincoln said, "when he came through, you would smile talking to him. He was a good man."

Police said Saturday afternoon that the suspected driver, 45-year-old Eric Avelar, was arrested and booked into jail for "hit-and-run with death."

"You got to give it to God because they got the guy who did it," said Lincoln.

But problems on the stretch of road aren't new.

"My nephew was hit on here and so was my niece on Stockton Boulevard," said Steve Singh, who lives nearby.

Sacramento police say the area is busy with cars and people.

"Even at night there's a lot of pedestrians out and some in wheelchairs; the area is dark sometimes and it just makes it harder for drivers to see," said Linda Matthew, who is with the Sacramento Police Department.

The department's suggestion? Be aware of your surroundings. Hill's friends wish Avelar followed that advice.

"A lot of people heartbroken, probably, about that," said Lincoln.