Metro Fire Inspectors Check Fireworks Booths for Safety

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Fireworks safety isn't always about those who buy the fireworks; it's about those who sell them as well.

Metro Fire inspectors made rounds on Friday to some of the over 140 fireworks booths in their district.

They were checking permits and licenses and making sure that the products are approved. But most importantly, they're recognizing Safe and Sane Fireworks can still be dangerous.

The inspection starts with the walk up making sure the booth is away from dry grass or anything flammable.

Exits are also checked for obstructions and fire extinguishers need to be up to date.

"They have it in their best interest to make sure they're safe and they'e selling to their community safe products that they can enjoy with their families on the 4th," Diane Schmidt said.