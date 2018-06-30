Missing Turlock Teen Has Serious Medical Condition, Family Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A Turlock family is desperately looking for a teen who has been missing for nearly a week.

The parents of 16-year-old Deanna Gemperle, say she was last seen riding her bike down El Capitan Drive towards crane park in Turlock Tuesday morning. Now, due to a serious medical condition, her parents are worried the situation can become dire because she does not have her medication.

Charlie has been a service dog for Deanna Gemperle for several years.

“She doesn’t go anywhere without charlie and to be gone for an extended period of time without charlie is extremely unusual,” said Stephen Gemperle, Deanna’s father.

Stephen Gemperle reported his daughter as missing Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Deanna’s stepmom, Ali Morr, had called her to ask if she wanted to go to breakfast with her.

“She said no, she had already eaten, and I asked her if she wanted to go for lunch and she immediately said yep. So, I said I’ll see you when I get back around just after 9 o’clock,” said Morr.

Stephen says when he arrived home around 9:30, Deanna was gone. He says they found out she had gone on a bike ride and was last seen down the street near Crane Park. Gemperle said she would ride her bike to go to places around their home but would always return after an hour or two.

“When she didn’t come back to go to lunch with me and knowing that she left her phone and also left Charlie which is extraordinarily unlike her, she’s so attached to Charlie…we were very, very concerned,” said Morr.

The family did not want to specify what Deanna’s medical condition is, but said it is serious and she is at risk because they do not believe she has the medication she desperately needs. The family believes adults are involved in Deanna’s disappearance and say she could be anywhere in the country. Turlock police would not comment on the active investigation but said it is being treated as a missing persons case.

The family says they’ve been touched by the outpouring of support on social media and hope their daughter, who they described as very funny and an animal lover who recently took up horseback riding, comes home soon.

“Know that you are loved by so many people and if you hear this and you are able to reach out, please call and please let us know you are safe. No one is upset with you, everyone wants you home and we want you home safely, so you can be with everyone, including your dog Charlie,” said Deanna’s father.

If you have any information on Deanna’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Turlock Police Department.