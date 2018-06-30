Thousands Gather in Sacramento for ‘Families Belong Together’ Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families Belong Together rallies happened across our nation and thousands gathered at the John Moss Federal Building in downtown Sacramento.

The crowds demanded to end undocumented family separations at ICE detention facilities.

"I need to make my voice heard about the horrible things that are happening in our country," Woodland resident Marie Bryan said.

Happening Now: Thousands in Sacramento join a rally “to keep families together” amid ICE’s treatment of the children of undocumented immigrants. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/91XFgiATMv — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 30, 2018

Bryan was one of the estimated 4,000 people who came out to voice their outrage that the Trump administration has allowed the separation of undocumented immigrant families.

"They have been separated, they have not been reunited, and I don't trust him to keep that no prosecution no separating of families in place. Can't trust the man," Bryan said.

"I can't stand it any longer," said German national Harold Hoven.

For Hoven, the leaked images of young children living in cages seems too familiar to the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"If you are a German you know the history well, and you know how everything got twisted," Hoven said. "So I've seen it with my parents. And I know what it is to incarcerate people in concentration camps."

Unclear but it seems @Mayor_Steinberg & his wife were booed off stage with chants of #stephonclark , at least one speaker just said “we represent ourselves, why would we need Mayor Steinberg here.” @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/G0feSIhtxP — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 30, 2018

While the overall feeling of the crowd seemed to be unified, some speakers were not welcomed with open arms.

Cantor Julie Steinberg, the wife of Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg, was interrupted several times during her speech as members of the crowd chanted "Stephon Clark" and "The police, they're killing us."

The mayor, standing next to her, at one point stepped away.

Julie Steinberg also eventually gave up on her speech.

"Mayor Steinberg has been complicit in a lot of the injustices that we've seen through out the city of Sacramento," Jamier Sale said.

Sale, with the Answer Coalition was not listed as an official rally speaker but ended up attacking the mayor on the mic anyway.

Later, Sale, and others led about half the crowd away from the federal building up 7th street to the county jail.

"[To] bring attention to the fact that there's ICE detainees in the jail," Sale explained.

Meanwhile Bryan felt the mayor's wife, whose synagogue declared itself a sanctuary for refugees and undocumented immigrants, should have been given the opportunity to speak.

"We all have to unite to fight this issue," Bryan explained. "We need to hear from everybody."

Event organizers tell FOX40 the march to the jail was not originally planned and it did split the crowd into two but a spokesperson for the rally says some people wanted to move around instead of standing in the heat.

Protesters are now on the move up 7th Street in downtown Sacramento @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Xs0Yo0XP7Z — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 30, 2018